One of Thanda Safari’s dominant males was keeping a youngster at bay while he was mating with his mother. But she (on the left) was very unhappy how her son was treated by her mate. The young male’s sister (on the right) jumped out of the way as her brother was disciplined.

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography