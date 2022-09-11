4 new cubs …

Four four month old Cheetah cubs are now roaming on Thanda Safari with their mom!

They were born in a boma (a large hold pen) where there mother had been put for medical reasons.

This is the second time she gave birth and looked after her cubs for the first four months of their life in a boma. The first time she brought up her three cubs successfully until they reached adulthood in the wild. She taught them all the skills to hunt and survive by themselves.

Thanda Safari’s Wildlife team will be observing this Cheetah family and all of us at Thanda hope that the four new cubs will do as well as their older siblings.

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography

📷 @christiansperkaphotography