Posted on by Christian Sperka

Eye-level, iPhone, selfie stick, and iWatch!

This is one of the occasions when I use my iPhone 12 Pro Max attached to a selfie stick to film animal encounters on the eye-level of the subjects. I used the 2.5x lens on the phone to capture this video. The camera remote app on my iWatch let me control the phone even if I could not see the screen.

The resulting video of these two mating Thanda Safari Lions is looking good!

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.
%d bloggers like this: