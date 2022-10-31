Eye-level, iPhone, selfie stick, and iWatch!

This is one of the occasions when I use my iPhone 12 Pro Max attached to a selfie stick to film animal encounters on the eye-level of the subjects. I used the 2.5x lens on the phone to capture this video. The camera remote app on my iWatch let me control the phone even if I could not see the screen.

The resulting video of these two mating Thanda Safari Lions is looking good!

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari