An Elephant’s trunk contains approx 40,000 muscles. The whole human body has 639. It is any incredible flexible tool, used like a syringe to transfer water into the mouth, used to tear off grass with its prehensile lips, used to break off branches from trees, used to throw dust and mud on the Elephant’s body, …

