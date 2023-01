It does not happen often, that I post twice a day. But I really like this short video of this morning’s sighting of the Mduna Elephant herd at Thanda Safari. So I thought I share it right away 😊

Music: March of the Elephants by Root.

Technical data: Canon R6 with EF lens 500mm L 4K Video 50Fps

