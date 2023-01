Their mum had killed a baby Warthog as dinner for these four small Lion cubs. At this age the cubs still get their main nutrition from mother’s milk, but the Lioness decided to introduce them to meat at this early stage.

Technical data: Canon R6 with EF lens 300mm L and EF lens 500mm L 4K Video 50Fps

