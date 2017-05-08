Goodbye Europe – On my way back to South Africa!

Here are the last pictures from my trip to Germany and Switzerland. I have included a few more of the pictures taken during my visit to the Zoo in Basel, Switzerland. This evening I will fly back to South Africa and Thanda … and to a much needed weight-loss diet 🙂
Being with my family and with many friends was great. I enjoyed it very much.
See you in 2018!
A few more impression from my Basel Zoo visit … a baby Hippo … (Picture taken with a Canon 1D Mark IV)
… a baby Indian Rhino … (Picture taken with a Canon 1D Mark IV)
… the male Lion … (Picture taken with a Canon 1D Mark IV)
… and a Carmine Bee-eater (Picture taken with a Canon 1D Mark IV)
5 May – A fantastic ‘Linzer-Torte’ made by one of good friends in Switzerland! (Picture taken with my iPhone 7 Plus)
6 May – A view of the Swiss Alps at Lake Sursee, Switzerland! (Picture taken with my iPhone 7 Plus)
6 May – My favorite cheese store in Zofingen, Switzerland! (Picture taken with my iPhone 7 Plus)
7 May … a very good Chinese dinner with my family 🙂 last night in Murg, Germany (Picture taken with my iPhone 7 Plus)
Leave a Reply