LIONS – a special series!

By on

These are twenty Lion images, which I have posted as a special series on Instagram over the last few weeks. They are some of my favorite Lion picture which I have taken since 2001.

I hope you will enjoy them – Have a good week!

PS: I am save back in South Africa and tonorrow afternoon I will be back at Thanda Safari…

3 Responses to “LIONS – a special series!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: