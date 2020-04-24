LOCK DOWN PHOTOGRAPHIC SAFARI XXVII

I live in a magical place. These are four images I took today today:

5:48 (am) at Thanda House just before I left in the morning

6:22 (am) in the western part of the reserve as the sun started burning away the morning mist

17:09 (5:09pm) am Elephant walking west just as the sun was setting

17:57 (5:57pm) after the sun had set three Giraffe bulls were fighting on the savanna as I was on my way home

Have a good weekend, stay home and stay safe!

My YouTube Channel http://www.youtube.com/christiansperkaphotography

Wildlife4Kids http://www.wildlife4kids.com

Thanda Tales

http://www.thandatales.co.za

My Online Gallery

http://www.sperka.biz

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari