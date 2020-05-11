Posted on by Christian Sperka

Bush Duet

LOCK DOWN PHOTOGRAPHIC SAFARI XXXXIII

I had planned to take some pictures of the moon rising and I had picked a good spot at Mgankla dam on the edge of the Thanda Safari savanna.

As the moon rose I was all set up with tripods, cameras and wide angle lenses, and I was busy taking pictures when close-by two male Lions engaged in a roaring bush duet.

I packed up my gear and found them after a few minutes in a sickle-bush area. This is a slide show with their duet as the sound track. Enjoy your evening and stay safe!

