A White Rhino bull was posing on the Thanda Safari savanna in front of the Lebombo Mountains.

This mountain chain stretches from South of Thanda for 800 km (500 miles) all the way to the Limpopo province in the North. The famous Ghost Mountain near Mkuze is part of the Lebombos.

Have a good week, stay safe!

