STAY-AT-HOME FRIDAY

Humans go jogging to keep fit but animals only move fast if they if they really have to.

What do you think is the reason for those two large male Lions to jogg for the good part of a kilometer (half a mile)?

I can tell you that it has nothing to do with keeping fit. It was all about getting close to the two males on the neighboring property who were having their morning roar. Eventually they stopped jogging and started roaring in return.

But that will be another short video coming soon 😊 Stay tuned and stay safe!

PS: All of this was recorded with an iPhone XS Max!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari #iphonesafari #smartphonesafari