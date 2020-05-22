LOCK DOWN PHOTOGRAPHIC SAFARI 53

A Cheepard!

Well, there is no such animal, but

I think this would be a good term for a Cheetah which behave more like a Leopard. One of Thanda Safari’s male Cheetahs is very shy and elusive, likes the thick bush and has no problem to disappear for days on end. Even with telemetry (all Thanda’s Cheetahs are part of a conservation program and wear radio collars) this specimen is behaving like Houdini.

But this morning, with the help of Thanda Safari’s wildlife coordinator Mariana Venter, I was able to take some good pictures of this beautiful cat. On the same game drive we saw another Cheetah female, a Black Rhino, a Black-headed Heron and a magnificent Kudu bull in the morning mist.

What a drive!

Enjoy your weekend and stay safe!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari