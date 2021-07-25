Posted on by Christian Sperka

Drinks and Dinner

Yesterday evening I had an unusual sighting. Two Cheetah males were drinking at a waterhole and a Giraffe bull was feeding of a tree just above them on the dam wall. They were aware of one another but decided that the distance between them was enough for comfort.

In most encounters of these two species which I have observed previously they would not have deemed this distance enough and one or the other would have moved off.

Have a good week!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

📷 Picture by Christian Sperka

