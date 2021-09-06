HOT DAY AT THE WATERHOLE

Yesterday midday I stopped by one of our largest waterholes and stayed for an hour.

It was an impressive scene with a large bull Elephant bathing, over two hundred Cape Buffalo relaxing around the water, many dazzles of Burchell’s Zebra and many herds of Blue Wildebeest coming and going, sounders of Warthogs playing in the mud, and many different bird species having a drink.

I only had my iPhone with me so I took a few video clips instead of my usual photography. What a Sunday treat!

I wish all of you a good week ahead!

Music by Root

