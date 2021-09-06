Posted on by Christian Sperka

Possessive

These two were mating for a while now (as Lions do every 20-30 min for a few days). And the male’s brother is always nearby, but in a respectful distance to the mating couple.

Yesterday afternoon I observed the scene for a few hours and realized that the female was trying to get closer to the second – non mating – brother, but got pushed off by her possessive mate as soon as she tried to move into the submissive brothers direction.

Lion family life live!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

