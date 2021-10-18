Posted on by Christian Sperka

European Travel Journal 2021 – Post 2

My first full day in Germany was a very quiet one. I spent the day with my parents, brothers, nieces, nephew and their friends. We had a ‘local cuisine’ lunch with excellent ‘Spätzle’ and for supper I had my mum’s German sausage salad.

In the afternoon I took a walk with one of brothers through Bad Säckingen, the town in which I spent all my high school time.

Today’s picture is of the small local castle with the famous trumpeter statue in front (the trumpeter was the hero from a well known German novel – Der Trompeter von Säckingen by Victor von Scheffel).

I love the autumn flowers planted in the foreground. It was again a very beautiful sunny autumn day!

Picture data: Canon EOS R6 with RF 24-240mm.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

Trumpeter statues all over the town.
The catholic church in Bad Säckingen.
Autumn colors everywhere.
My favorite sweets ‘Mozart Kugeln’ we’re a welcome present from one of nieces and her boyfriend.

