European Travel Journal 2021 – Post 3

I took a plane from Zurich to Amsterdam to visit a good friend to help him set up his new Canon camera equipment. I configured two Canon EOS R6 with five new lenses from 15mm to 800mm and a lot of accessories.

In the evening we had a superb dinner at a small restaurant called ‘De Lage Vuursche’ near Utrecht with a few other most interesting dinner guests. I had a delicious beef carpaccio and an very tasty roasted duck main course. The restaurant was just next to Drakestein, the residence of Princess Beatrix, the former Queen of The Netherlands.

I stayed overnight at my friends’ house, which is a most beautiful place decorated in Art Deco, filled with incredible artwork including an original Rembrandt, Picassos and a golden clock from the Louis XV period.

And now I am on the way back to Switzerland …

Today’s picture is of a mint tea, as it was presented at ‘De Lage Vuursche’ restaurant.

Picture data: iPhone 12 Pro Max

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

Flight to the Netherlands

Wind power farm from the air

What a dinner!

I stayed a this beautiful Art Deco home!

The gate to castle Drakestein

… and my favorite Swiss chocolatier called Sprüngli in the duty free area at Zürich airport