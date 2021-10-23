European Travel Journal 2021 – Post 5

Today was a culture day. I went to one of my favorite museums, the Foundation Beyeler in Riehen, Switzerland. They featured a very interesting exhibition of the Spanish painter Francisco José de Goya (1746-1824)

In the evening I had a exquisite dinner at a small restaurant in Germany, called the ‘Voderhus’ (= front house), together with a very good friend of mine, who was my first business partner and colleague. We worked together from the mid 1980s until I moved out of IT in 2008.

Today’s picture is of the front of an old town building (from around 1600) in the town of Bad Saeckingen. It is the entrance to a delicatessen store owned by friends of mine and to a restaurant called ‘The Fuchshöhle’ (the fox hole).

Der Fuchsladen

GOYA exhibition at the Foundation Beyeler.

Some Goya’s paintings.

A Swiss tradition (for lunch): Servelasalat (sausage salad).

A seasonal salad at the restaurant ‘Voderhus’.