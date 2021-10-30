European Travel Journal 2021 – Post 8

I had very busy and very enjoyable three days with lunches and dinners, catching up with many more friends in Switzerland and Germany.
And today good friends, who live in Lucerne, took me on a boat ride onto Lake Lucerne ‘Vierwaldstättersee’. They own a beautiful wooden speed boat and we spent a pleasant autumn afternoon on the water. The day ended with a superb dinner at the Hotel Montana in Lucerne which features an incredible view of the city.
Today’s picture is of misty mountains ‘in blue light’ around Lake Lucerne, Switzerland.
Picture Data: Canon EOS R6 with RF 24-240mm lens.
