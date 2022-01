This is my last wildlife image for 2021!

I took it this morning on a short game drive in the rain. As in the last few years I am enjoying the turn of the year with my friends at Pakamisa (www.pakamisa.com).

I hope all of you will have a great evening welcoming 2022!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #pakamisagamereserve @pakamisagamereserve