This little Lion cub got itself into a cozy and safe position right under its mom.

It and its siblings where most interested in the turning wheels of the Green Mamba (my game drive vehicle) and moved a bit closer every time I moved the car. As soon as I stopped they lost interest and ran after mom.

What a sighting!

