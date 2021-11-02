Posted on by Christian Sperka

European Travel Journal 2021 – Post 10

That’s it. After a 10.5 hour flight I am back in South Africa. I will spend a few days in Pretoria and Durban and I will be back at Thanda Safari next Monday: Back to Wildlife Photography.

I hope you have enjoyed this travel (food 😊) journal.

Today’s picture was take from the plane just before landing in Johannesburg..

If you would like to read the complete travel journal with all pictures go to http://sperka.info (profile link)

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

Picture data: iPhone 12 Pro Max

Underground cable car at Zurich airport.
Swiss Airbus A340 to Johannesburg
I almost bought a cuckoo clock
Zurich airport art
Departing Switzerland
On the plane – I was lucky with an empty seat beside me 😊
On approach …

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.