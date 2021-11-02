European Travel Journal 2021 – Post 10

That’s it. After a 10.5 hour flight I am back in South Africa. I will spend a few days in Pretoria and Durban and I will be back at Thanda Safari next Monday: Back to Wildlife Photography.

I hope you have enjoyed this travel (food 😊) journal.

Today’s picture was take from the plane just before landing in Johannesburg..

If you would like to read the complete travel journal with all pictures go to http://sperka.info (profile link)

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

Picture data: iPhone 12 Pro Max

Underground cable car at Zurich airport.

Swiss Airbus A340 to Johannesburg

I almost bought a cuckoo clock

Zurich airport art

Departing Switzerland

On the plane – I was lucky with an empty seat beside me 😊

On approach …